All-rounder Asha S was in fine form as Kerala defeated Goa by 102 runs to end their campaign in the Senior Women's One Day Trophy on a high.

Asha made 71 runs and bagged three wickets in Kerala's final Group C contest in Ranchi.

Kerala ended third in the group with five wins from seven matches, while Railways and Delhi advanced to the quarterfinals.

Asha hit eight boundaries and a six in her 56-ball innings. Opener Akshaya A made 64 off 78. Kerala were bowled out for 282 in 47.5 overs, with Tejashwini Duragad bagging a fifer.

In reply, Goa started strongly, with openers Harshita Yadav (66) and Purvaja P Verlekar (59) adding 113 runs. Leg-spinner Asha broke the partnership by castling Yadav. Captain Shani T picked up four wickets in the next seven overs to take the game away from the Goans, who folded for 180.

Asha is an experienced all-rounder from Thiruvananthapuram who has played for India and has impressed in the WPL.

Brief scores: Kerala 282 in 47.5 overs (Asha S 71, Akshaya A 64, Drishya IV 38, Shani T 29, Najla CMC 27, Tejashwini Duragad 5/48, Vidhi Bhandare 2/55) bt Goa 180 in 45.3 overs (Harshita Yadav 66, Purvaja P Verlekar 59, Shani 4/28, Asha 3/19)