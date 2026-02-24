Though it is hard to make a list of wrongful umpiring decisions during the pre-DRS era (decision review system), as those were not uncommon, Steve Bucknor raising a finger against Sachin Tendulkar on a couple of occasions is still fresh in the minds of Indian cricket fans.

The most notorious of the outs was an LBW dismissal during an India-Australia Test match at Brisbane in December 2003. And 22 years later, the retired Jamaican umpire has admitted that 'it was a mistake'. Bucknor made the admission during an interview with the West Indies Cricket Umpires' Association.

When asked about the most difficult decisions he had to live with, Bucknor said: "Giving Sachin Tendulkar out leg before wicket, and it's a matter of knowing that it was a mistake, but until this day, every day, people talk about it."

Pacer Jason Gillespie appealed loudly after the ball struck high on Sachin's pad as he made an attempt to leave. Tony Greig from the commentary box immediately pointed out that it was high. But to everyone's surprise, Bucknor raised his finger. Greig was stumped; he called it 'a dreadful' decision.

It is clear Bucknor has replayed that moment in his head; if not, cricket fans have repeatedly reminded him. "Why did I give him out? Was he out and so on? But then in life, mistakes happen. I have accepted that it was a mistake, and life goes on," said Bucknor.

Bucknor was also involved in another bad decision against Sachin during a match at the Eden Gardens in 2005. The Jamaican gave Sachin out caught behind off Abdul Razzaq even as there was a gap between bat and the ball.

Years later, Sachin joked that Bucknor should be given boxing gloves when he’s batting so the umpire can’t raise his finger. Bucknor retired in 2009 after officiating 128 Test matches. He also stood in five consecutive World Cup finals between 1992 and 2007.