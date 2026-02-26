South Africa have placed a firm foot in the semifinals of the T20 World Cup with a convincing nine-wicket win over West Indies in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

After a convincing 76-run win against India in their first Super Eights match, the Proteas gave a similar ruthless treatment to the Windies to take their tally to four points, which should be enough to advance, but the group remains open. South Africa, the losing finalists from the last edition, are the only unbeaten side remaining in the contest.

Skipper Aiden Markram remained unbeaten on 82 off 46 as South Africa chased down a 177-run target in just 16.1 overs. Markram and Quinton de Kock (47) had added 95 runs for the opening wicket to put the game out of the Windies' reach. Ryan Rickelton arrived at the fall of de Kock and powered his way to 45 not out off 28.

The result also holds much significance to Team India, which will be in action later in the evening against Zimbabwe. India must win their next two - the last one a direct confrontation with the Windies on Sunday.

Earlier, South Africa's pacers ran through the Windies' batting line-up, leaving them reeling at 83/7 in 10.2 overs. Romario Shepherd and Jason Holder rescued the two-time champions with an 89-run stand for the eighth wicket.

Shepherd remained unbeaten on 52 off 37, while Holder made 49 from 31 as the Windies posted a fighting 176/8. Lungi Ngidi (3/30), Kagiso Rabada (2/22) and Corbin Bosch (2/31) impressed for South Africa with the ball after Markram won the toss.

Brief scores: West Indies 176/8 in 20 overs (Romario Shepherd 52 not out, Jason Holder 49, Lungi Ngidi 3/30, Kagiso Rabada 2/22, Corbin Bosch 2/31) lost to South Africa 177/1 in 16.1 overs (Aiden Markram 82 not out, Quinton de Kock 47, Ryan Rickelton 45 not out)