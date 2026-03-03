Sunil Gavaskar believes ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah holds the key in India's clash with England in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

The legendary cricketer wants Bumrah to be used prominently in the powerplay, which he believes will give India a good chance of getting early wickets.

"I do believe that he (Bumrah) should be bowling at least two overs in the powerplay because as a new-ball bowler, if he can get those early wickets... Jos Buttler, Phil Salt and Harry Brook, he will have pretty much broken the back of the England batting," Gavaskar said.

According to Gavaskar, the key is to not let the English batters settle down, especially the in-form Harry Brook, who scored a century against Pakistan. "Him (Burmah) coming in to bowl the fifth over, when four overs have already been bowled and the batters have got about 20 deliveries, means that both batters have got about 8-10 deliveries to settle in. So, wouldn't it be better then for Bumrah and for India if Bumrah were to bowl to them first and get them out?"

Gavaskar drew an interesting comparison to state what makes Bumrah so special. "If you have read Andre Agassi's autobiography (Open), how did he pick up where Boris Becker was going to serve? He wasn't able to pick his serve the first few times and then he realised that if he had his tongue on the left as he tossed the ball up, then he would be serving wide. If he had his tongue on the right, then he would be serving on the centre line.

"But in Bumrah's case, he doesn't give you anything away. Therefore, it's very, very difficult to read him. And because he sort of goes wide and then delivers the ball, you often tend to think it's going to basically come in. But he can get the ball to move away. So that's why he's been such a devastating bowler in all three forms," Gavaskar said.

India defeated England in the semifinal of the last edition in 2024 before lifting the title. Bumrah claimed two wickets, and Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav bagged three each in a 68-run win in Providence. Two years before that, England had crushed India by 10 wickets in the semifinal stage in Adelaide.