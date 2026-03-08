Perth: Australia converted their dominance over the past three days into a comprehensive 10-wicket victory over India in the one-off women's day-night Test here on Sunday.

The hosts had earlier laid the groundwork for the win by bowling out India for 149 in their second innings before chasing down the modest target of 25 without any difficulty.

It was also a fitting farewell for captain Alyssa Healy, who ended her career in the Baggy Green with a commanding victory over a rival against whom she has consistently performed well.

The writing was on the wall when India began the third day at 105 for six. Overnight batters Pratika Rawal (63) and Sneh Rana (30) added some resistance to take India to 132. Rawal displayed excellent temperament during her half-century, but the challenge proved too steep for the visitors.

Once Rana was dismissed by Ashleigh Gardner, whose sharp delivery knocked back the off-stump, India's innings folded quickly, paving the way for Australia to complete a dominant victory.

A combination of Gardner and Player of the Match Annabel Sutherland fittingly ended India's innings. Sutherland took a fine tumbling catch at the edge of the circle when Rawal's mistimed pull off the off-spinner failed to find power or distance. It also signalled the end of India's second innings.

Australia openers Georgia Voll and Phoebe Litchfield were never going to be challenged by a target of 25, and the pair did the job with ease in just 4.3 overs.

"We started well in T20Is with a series win, but could not continue the good work in ODIs and Tests but playing a full series in Australia was a good experience. The Pink Ball Test was a different challenge," said India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur after the match.

Earlier, India won the T20I series 2-1 but suffered a whitewash against the Aussies in the three-match ODI series.

Australian skipper Healy said that bouncing back from the T20 series defeat was unbelievable. "I am going to sing that team song one last time, but happy to see this team going forward and get some good results. The last week or so has been amazing," said Healy.

Brief Scores

India Women- 198 and 149 all out in 48.2 overs (Pratika Rawal 63, Sneha Rana 30; Lucy Hamilton 3/32, Annabel Sutherland 2/15, Alana King 2/23, Ashleigh Gardner 2/8) lost to Australia Women: 323 and 28/0 in 4.3 overs (Georgia Voll 16) by 10 wickets.