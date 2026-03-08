The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Samrudhi SM - 45 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Sunday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹25 lakh, followed by a third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – ME 265184

(Cons prize: ₹5,000 for remaining all series)

Second prize: ₹25 lakh – MJ 486062

Third prize: ₹5 lakh - MH 445280

Fourth prize: ₹5,000 (20)

0027, 0267, 0714, 0926, 1034, 1245, 1405, 1440, 1969, 2015, 2221, 3512, 3580, 4259, 4703, 4756, 4995, 5031, 7502

Fifth prize: ₹2,000 (6)

1646, 4611, 5729, 6889, 8868, 9403

Sixth prize: ₹1,000 (25)

0047, 0202, 0871, 1239 1733, 1775, 2021, 2107 2128, 2400, 2789, 3175 3207, 3476, 4134, 4191, 6529, 7173, 7743, 8244 8677, 8737, 8795, 9157, 9698

Seventh prize: ₹500 (76)

0162, 0283, 0433, 0474, 0502, 0518, 0609 0651, 0691, 0784, 0901, 0913, 1624, 1829 2196, 2357, 2358, 2475, 2730, 2750, 2785, 3125, 3162, 3262, 3332, 3365, 3492, 3694, 3763, 3807, 4153, 4181, 4195, 4228, 4339, 4493, 4522, 4835, 5047, 5157, 5302, 5499, 5639, 5678, 5715, 6261, 6338, 6722, 6930, 7007, 7075, 7372, 7559, 7638, 7809, 7964, 8044, 8506, 8532, 8533, 8782, 8830, 8889, 8926, 8937, 8976, 9029, 9087, 9160, 9213, 9336, 9362, 9525, 9758, 9896, 9998

Eighth prize: ₹200 (92)

0389, 0527, 0565, 0610, 0619, 0630, 0806 0937, 0992, 1023, 1056, 1249, 1383, 1429 1742, 1844, 1894, 1953, 2087, 2168, 2198, 2327, 2368, 2483, 2553, 2774, 2874, 2880, 2932, 3082, 3139, 3281, 3404, 3576, 3690, 3696, 3705, 4145, 4156, 4270, 4405, 4561, 4697, 4740, 4749, 4961, 5202, 5312, 5435, 5461, 5537, 5542, 5554, 5594, 5615, 5650, 5828, 5854, 6024, 6045, 6223, 6358, 6412 6636, 6728, 6822, 6946, 7209, 7367, 7435 7474, 7491, 7546, 7659, 7773, 7784, 8121, 8375, 8453, 8629, 8684, 8726, 9016, 9022, 9178, 9470, 9487, 9499, 9568, 9671, 9762, 9982

Ninth prize: ₹100

0032, 0149, 0159, 0586, 0928, 0982, 1027, 1086, 1117, 1130, 1195, 1237, 1264, 1271, 1337, 1420, 1522, 1717, 1886, 1918, 2078, 2114, 2296, 2392, 2658, 2702, 2772, 2838, 2893, 2927, 2944, 2995, 3075, 3131, 3178, 3231, 3500, 3519, 3600, 3607, 3609, 3611, 3666, 3719, 3723, 3913, 3932, 4102, 4108, 4135, 4284, 4498, 4511, 4541, 4570, 4587, 4629, 4661, 4709, 4802, 4861, 4903, 4986 4993, 5129, 5249, 5322, 5323, 5410, 5485, 5625, 5675, 5701, 5859, 5904, 5936, 6102, 6125, 6144, 6153, 6192, 6232, 6321, 6354, 6359, 6413, 6473, 6515, 6520, 6650 6785, 6812, 6910, 6939, 6960, 6988, 7043, 7111, 7129, 7135, 7167, 7205, 7278, 7338, 7403, 7460, 7566, 7604 7690, 7704, 7705, 7710, 7751, 7856, 8001, 8077, 8188 8201, 8209, 8274, 8324, 8382, 8424, 8574, 8605, 8626, 8632, 8636, 8727, 8779, 8852, 8861, 9015, 9018, 9036, 9044, 9067, 9107, 9177, 9281, 9314, 9356, 9411, 9463 9570, 9589, 9676, 9819, 9827, 9944

Winners in the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state, or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar or PAN card, when submitting their winning ticket.