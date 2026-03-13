The Hundred auction on Thursday produced several talking points, with Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman and two Pakistan players finding buyers and grabbing headlines.

Mustafizur Rahman was sold to Phoenix for GBP 100,000 (approximately ₹1.23 crore).

It may be recalled that Rahman was released by IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders at the BCCI's direction, leading to a chain of events that culminated in Bangladesh's ouster from the recently concluded T20 World Cup.

Sussex all-rounder James Coles attracted the biggest bid of the day from London Spirit — GBP 390,000 (approximately ₹4.8 crore).