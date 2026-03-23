Follow Us Facebook WhatsApp Google Profile links

After Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya, ace all-rounder Axar Patel has expressed his displeasure over the Impact Player rule in the IPL (Indian Premier League).

"I don't like this rule as I am an all-rounder myself,” was Axar’s blunt response to a news agency. The Delhi Capitals captain has his reasons as prior to the introduction of the rule, all-rounders had a big role to play. “Now team management goes with a particular batter or bowler, they say why do we need an all-rounder?

"Being an all-rounder myself I don't like it but at the same time rules are rules. We have to follow them. But personally I don't like it,” said Axar.

The rule introduced in 2023, and likely to be in effect till at least 2027, allows a team to substitute anyone in at any point during a match. Teams batting second often sacrifice a bowler for a specialist batter when it is their turn to score.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rohit criticised the rule in 2024, saying it hampered the development of all-rounders in Indian cricket. Last year, Hardik said it was difficult to pick all-rounders unless they were equally good with bat and ball.

Delhi Capitals are yet to win the IPL and have failed to reach the playoffs since 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow the Topics

Google News Add as a preferred source on Google
Disclaimer: Comments posted here are the sole responsibility of the user and do not reflect the views of Onmanorama. Obscene or offensive remarks against any person, religion, community or nation are punishable under IT rules and may invite legal action.