After Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya, ace all-rounder Axar Patel has expressed his displeasure over the Impact Player rule in the IPL (Indian Premier League).

"I don't like this rule as I am an all-rounder myself,” was Axar’s blunt response to a news agency. The Delhi Capitals captain has his reasons as prior to the introduction of the rule, all-rounders had a big role to play. “Now team management goes with a particular batter or bowler, they say why do we need an all-rounder?

"Being an all-rounder myself I don't like it but at the same time rules are rules. We have to follow them. But personally I don't like it,” said Axar.

The rule introduced in 2023, and likely to be in effect till at least 2027, allows a team to substitute anyone in at any point during a match. Teams batting second often sacrifice a bowler for a specialist batter when it is their turn to score.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rohit criticised the rule in 2024, saying it hampered the development of all-rounders in Indian cricket. Last year, Hardik said it was difficult to pick all-rounders unless they were equally good with bat and ball.

Delhi Capitals are yet to win the IPL and have failed to reach the playoffs since 2021.