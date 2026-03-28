Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will begin their IPL 2026 campaign without talismanic wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni, who is set to miss the first two weeks of the season due to a calf strain. The franchise confirmed that the 44-year-old is currently undergoing rehabilitation and is unlikely to be available for the opening phase of the tournament. CSK kick off their campaign against the Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on March 30.

Dhoni, who led CSK to five IPL titles before handing over captaincy duties to Ruturaj Gaikwad in 2024, remains the central figure in the franchise. Despite stepping down as captain, he continues to be seen as the team’s on-field strategist and guiding force.

Having retired from international cricket in 2020, Dhoni now plays exclusively in the IPL. Last season, he featured in all 14 matches, scoring 196 runs while often batting lower down the order to provide late acceleration. However, maintaining match fitness has been an ongoing challenge, with recurring knee issues and now a calf strain adding to concerns.

In his absence, CSK are expected to turn to Sanju Samson as a wicketkeeping option, though the team will rely heavily on its core group to navigate the early fixtures.The IPL 2026 season begins on March 28 and will run until May 31, with CSK aiming to bounce back after finishing at the bottom of the table last year.