Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has said that his international career ended prematurely due to a rift with the England and Wales Cricket Board over his decision to prioritise the Indian Premier League.

In an interaction with influencer Ranveer Allahbadia, Pietersen recalled the late 2000s, when centrally contracted England players were discouraged from participating in the IPL. He said his choice to play in the tournament led to a prolonged conflict with the board, which ultimately impacted his place in the national side.

Pietersen said his stance came at a high personal cost. He maintained that the opposition he faced from the establishment stemmed from his decision during that period.

The former batter, who played 104 Tests, believes his career was cut short, adding that he could have gone on to feature in significantly more matches and accumulate greater numbers.

Pietersen finished his Test career with 8,181 runs at an average of 47.28, including 23 centuries and 35 half-centuries. His involvement in the IPL at a time when it clashed with England’s schedule became a major point of contention with the board.

Despite the circumstances surrounding his exit, Pietersen said his actions helped pave the way for current England players to participate more freely in franchise cricket. He cited a recent interaction with Jos Buttler as an example, noting that players today benefit from greater flexibility.

He also alluded to the intensity of the dispute at the time, claiming the ECB used sections of the media, including The Telegraph, against him. Pietersen, however, said he has since moved on and is content with his life after international cricket.

After making his IPL debut with Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2009, Pietersen went on to feature in various T20 leagues following his England career.