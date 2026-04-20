Mumbai Indians ended their four-match losing streak in style with centurion Tilak Varma powering them to a 99-run win over Gujarat Titans in the IPL in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Varma smashed his maiden IPL ton, an unbeaten 45-ball 101, comprising seven sixes and eight boundaries as MI posted 199/5 in 20 overs. Naman Dhir made 45, while Kagiso Rabada claimed 3/33 for Gujarat.

In response, the hosts were bundled out for 100 in 15.5 overs, with Ashwani Kumar bagging 4/24. AM Ghazanfar and Mitchell Santner took two wickets each.

Mumbai Indians' Ashwani Kumar celebrates with teammates Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav after taking the wicket of Gujarat Titans' Rahul Tewatia in the IPL in Ahmedabad on April 20, 2026. Photo: Reuters/ Amit Dave

Varma made a modest start, going at 19 off 22 balls, before changing gears following a strategic break. He hit Prasidh Krishna for 19 and fetched 26 off Ashok Sharma. Varma had only managed 43 runs from his previous five outings.

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Interestingly, a lot of things fell in place for the five-time champions as Jasprit Bumrah was among the wickets. The ace pacer had been wicketless in five matches, but ended his uncharacteristic dry run with the scalp of Sai Sudharsan in the first ball of the innings.

Mumbai had started the campaign with a win over Kolkata Knight Riders but lost the next four. This win has taken them to seventh place in the points table and significantly improved the net run rate.

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Brief scores: MI 199/5 in 20 overs (Tilak Varma 101 not out, Naman Dhir 45, Kagiso Rabada 3/33) bt GT 100 in 15.5 overs (Washington Sundar 26, Ashwani Kumar 4/24, Santner 2/16, Ghazanfar 2/17)