Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday said that their top-order batter Ayush Mhatre has been ruled out of the remainder of the IPL 2026 season with a left hamstring injury.

Mhatre sustained the injury during CSK’s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18. He picked up the injury while running between the wickets after coming in as an impact player.

“Ayush Mhatre has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2026 due to a left hamstring injury sustained while batting during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18,” CSK said in a post on X. The franchise added that the recovery period is expected to be between six and 12 weeks.

The India U-19 World Cup-winning captain has been a key performer for CSK this season, scoring 201 runs in just six matches to emerge as the team’s top scorer. His absence is a significant setback for the side, as he had brought stability to the top order at No 3, especially with skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad struggling for form.