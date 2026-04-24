Brian Lara has written a glowing tribute to his fellow batting great Sachin Tendulkar, who is celebrating his 53rd birthday.

“Today, I raise my bat to a man who didn’t just play the game; he changed its landscape. Happy Birthday, Sachin Tendulkar!” wrote Lara on Instagram.

The West Indies legend shared a handful of photographs of himself posing alongside Sachin, mostly after their playing days.

“We shared a rivalry the world loved, but behind it was always deep respect. You carried the hopes of a billion people with a calm head and a straight drive that still echoes in every young cricketer’s dream.

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“Records will always tell one story, but those of us who played alongside you know the real one. Your discipline, your humility, and that relentless hunger to be better every single day.

“Enjoy your day, my friend. The sport of cricket is richer because of you,” Lara wrote of the Indian icon. He also added a line in honour of the late Australian great Shane Warne. “We miss you Shane.”

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Sachin and Lara are two of the all-time greats, who were masters of the art of batting.

The right-hander Sachin and the left-hander Lara were run machines, making big scores across formats.

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While Sachin tops the chart for the most runs in international cricket with a whopping 34,357, Lara was equally feared by bowlers across continents. Lara's score of 400 not out is the highest individual score in Test cricket.