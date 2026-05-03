Arjun Tendulkar returns to his hometown, to play T20 Mumbai League
Mail This Article
Arjun Tendulkar has returned to his home state after being selected from the auction for the T20 Mumbai League.
The 26-year-old all-rounder had represented Goa in domestic cricket for a few seasons. His return to Mumbai was cleared by the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) as he was not part of a T20 tournament organised by any other state association in 12 months.
Arjun, the son of cricket great Sachin Tendulkar, will play for Arcs Andheri, who spent ₹10 lakh on him in the auction. He had a base price of ₹2 lakh.
Arjun, who bowls left-arm pace, is part of the Lucknow Super Giants squad in the IPL. However, he has yet to feature in IPL 2026.
Arjun's last appearance for Goa came in a Ranji Trophy match against Kerala at Provorim in January.