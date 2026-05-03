No Malayali has made it to India’s T20 World Cup squad, but all-rounder Minnu Mani is part of the A squad that tours England next month.

Wayanad native Minnu is a member of the 15-member squad, led by Anushka Sharma. Minnu has not been part of senior India's T20I side since September 2023. However, she has a chance to impress in England. India A will play three T20 matches against England A on June 20, 23 (both at Northampton) and 25 (Chelmsford).

Meanwhile, the senior Indian team will open the T20 World Cup against Pakistan on June 14 at Birmingham. India have yet to win the T20 World Cup.

In the last edition of the T20 World Cup in 2024, India’s squad had Thiruvananthapuram native Asha Sobhana.

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Though India failed to advance to the knockout stages, leg spinner Asha bagged five wickets from three matches, including a 3/19 against Sri Lanka.

India A squad for T20s against England A: Anushka Sharma (C), Vrinda Dinesh (VC), G Kamalini (WK), Uma Chetry, Vaishnavi Sharma, Prema Rawat, Purvaja Verlekar, Jintimani Kalita, Saima Thakor, Simran Bahadur, Shweta Sehrawat, Deeya Yadav, Minnu Mani, Shabnam Shakil, Tanuja Kanwer