Tony Emmatty is set to become the second Kerala native to officiate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after K N Ananthapadmanabhan.

Emmatty will be the on-field umpire during the May 15th match between Lucknow Super Giants and Sanju Samson’s Chennai Super Kings in Lucknow.

The native of Thrissur made his IPL debut this season on May 4 as a fourth official in the match between the Mumbai Indians and the Lucknow Super Giants in Mumbai. He was also the fourth official in the IPL matches on May 7 and 10.

After the match in Lucknow, Emmatty has been given on-field duties for the May 24th fixture between MI and Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai.

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Emmatty, who began umpiring in 2003, became part of the BCCI’s (Board of Control for Cricket in India) national panel in 2018. In January this year, Emmatty became the first Malayali to officiate in the Women’s Premier League (WPL).

In January 2023, he made his umpiring debut in first-class cricket and officiated more than 30 matches in the 2025-26 season across Ranji Trophy, Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament and Vijay Hazare Trophy.