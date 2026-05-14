After a pair of ducks in the IPL, Virat Kohli bounced back to score a classy unbeaten century to power Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a six-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in Raipur on Wednesday.

Kohli made 105 not out off 60 balls, hitting 11 boundaries and three sixes as RCB chased down a target of 194 runs with five balls to spare. Kohli forged a 92-run stand for the second wicket with Devdutt Padikkal (37).

The win has taken RCB back to the top of the table, sharing the lead (16 points) with the Gujarat Titans. For KKR, the result in Raipur ended a four-match winning run, keeping them eighth in the table on nine points.

Earlier, Angkrish Raghuvanshi scored 71 off 46 balls to steer KKR to 192/4. Rinku Singh scored an unbeaten 49 off 29 balls while Cameron Green made 32.

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Kohli had been dismissed for ducks against the Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants. Tonight's century was Kohli's first of the season and ninth overall in IPL.