India registered the biggest victory in their Test history, crushing Afghanistan by an innings and 300 runs inside three days of the one-off Test in New Chandigarh on Monday.

After piling up a commanding 564/8 declared in their first innings, India unleashed their spin attack to dominate the visitors.

Debutant left-arm spinner Manav Suthar starred with figures of 6 for 33 as Afghanistan were bundled out for 152 in their first innings, prompting India to enforce the follow-on.

The visitors fared little better in their second outing, collapsing for 112. Off-spinner Washington Sundar led the charge with 4 for 36, while the rest of India's bowlers chipped in to complete a comprehensive victory.

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Afghanistan's misery was compounded when Sharafuddin Ashraf was unable to bat in the second innings due to a quad injury.