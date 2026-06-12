New Zealand's batting maestro Kane Williamson on Friday announced his retirement from international cricket after a glorious career spanning more than 15 years.

This move marks the end of an era in New Zealand cricket across all three formats of the game, following his earlier decision to step way from T20 Internationals in 2025.

"I've thought about it for a while, but over the last few days it's become clear now is the right time. I've always felt a strong drive and hunger for international cricket, and I take pride in knowing I've given it my all in every match I've played for New Zealand," Williamson said in a statement issued by New Zealand Cricket.

"Continuing with anything less wouldn't be right and I feel fortunate to step away on my own terms," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 35-year finishes as New Zealand's all-time leading international run-scorer across all formats with 19,346 runs, including over 9500 runs in Test cricket with 33 centuries and six double tons.

"One of our greatest ever, signing off. Kane Williamson has announced his retirement from international cricket effective immediately," the NZC said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Williamson is currently in England for an ongoing Test series and the Kiwis lost the opening match by 115 runs.