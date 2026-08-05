Defending champions Kochi Blue Tigers retained Saly Samson as their captain for the upcoming season of the Kerala Cricket League on Wednesday.

Saly, the elder brother of Sanju Samson, led Kochi to the KCL title last season, guiding the side to a commanding 75-run victory over Aries Kollam Sailors in the final.

Fast bowler Basil Thampi has been named vice-captain. Thampi captained Kochi in the inaugural season before moving to Trivandrum Royals last year.

Meanwhile, Sanju Samson, who played a key role in the Blue Tigers' title-winning campaign last season, was released by the franchise ahead of this year's auction. The India wicketkeeper-batter has opted out of this season's tournament, citing personal reasons.

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Aleppey Ripples have appointed former Kerala captain Sachin Baby as skipper. Sachin brings plenty of KCL experience, having captained Aries Kollam Sailors to the inaugural title before leading them to the runners-up finish last season. Mohammed Azharudeen, who captained Aleppey in the previous two seasons, has been named vice-captain.

Trivandrum Royals will be led by Krishna Prasad, with all-rounder Sijomon Joseph serving as vice-captain.

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The third edition of the Kerala Cricket League will be held from August 20 to September 5.