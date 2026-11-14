Al Amerat: In a high-scoring encounter at the Al Amerat cricket ground, India pipped Pakistan to lift the U-19 Asia Cup here on Saturday. In a topsy-turvy game which tested both sides to the extremes, India edged past the defending champions, courtesy of the heroics of Manal Chauhan and Mohit Ulva.

Chasing a herculean target of 338, India secured a settled start with Aaryavir Sehwag’s fierce attack, 58(61), and skipper Lakshya Raichandani stepping up once again to score a composed 80 off (101). With the openers putting up a great stance, India were cruising towards victory, but a middle-order collapse left the game wide open.

With the tail exposed after relentless pressure from Pakistan, Manal Chauhan and Mohit Ulva joined hands to rescue India, which were down to 8 wickets. Manal and Mohit punished the Pakistani attack all around the park to quickly find runs and keep the game alive.

Manal’s dismissal off Niqab Shafiq gave Pakistan a breather and helped them regain momentum. Under pressure and with only a wicket in hand, Indian hopes were lifted by Ulva’s fireworks. With 3 needed off the final delivery, Ulva went down the track to find a boundary and helped India sail past the line.

Earlier, Pakistani opener Usman Khan’s composed 107, guiding the defending champions Pakistan to a strong 337 for nine. Abdul Qadir partnered him, making 80 in just 54 balls, while skipper Farhan Yousaf made a 63-ball 60 to help Pakistan go past 300. Pacers Kavya (68/4) and Chigurupati Venkata (3/40) picked up some wickets in an expensive day for the Indian attack.

Brief scores:



Pakistan U19: 337/9 (Usman Khan 107, Abdul Qadir 80, Farhan Yousaf 60; Kavya Patel 4/68, C Venkata 3/40).



India U19: 339/9 in 50 overs (Lakshya Raichandani 80, Aaryavir Sehwag 58, Manal Chauhan 47, Mohit Ulva 49 not out; Rizwanullah 3/53).