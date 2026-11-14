Mumbai: Indian Super League club Mumbai City FC welcomed English football coach Ashvir Singh Johal as their new head coach for the remainder of the season. The club has officially confirmed the arrival in a statement released on their website.

“Over the years, Mumbai City has established a distinct identity, built around an attractive, progressive and competitive brand of football. We were looking for a coach who understands that identity, shares our footballing philosophy and can take the team forward while maintaining the standards and ambitions associated with this club,” said Director of Football Sujay Sharma.

Born in Leicester in England, Johal is the first Sikh to manage an English club. “I am delighted to join Mumbai City FC and take on the responsibility of leading the Club. Mumbai City has established a strong identity and a clear footballing philosophy, and the alignment between that vision and my own approach to the game was an important factor in my decision.

Johal began his footballing journey as both a player and coach at his local non-league club, Guru Nanak Gurdwara FC. He later joined Leicester City’s academy, where he coached across the youth development system.

The 31-year-old moved into senior first-team coaching as Assistant Coach to former Ivorian defender Kolo Toure at Wigan Athletic in the English Championship. He then joined Como in Italy, where he worked as Assistant Coach to former Arsenal midfielder and World Cup-winning Spaniard Cesc Fabregas during the 2023–24 season.

Ashvir Singh Johal with Kolo Toure at Wigan Athletic. Photo: Instagram/ashvirjohal

After years of experience at the highest levels, Ashvir Johal became Morecambe FC's head coach in 2025, becoming the youngest head coach in the top five divisions of English football.