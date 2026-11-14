Indore: India’s Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the youngest player to captain a side in men's T20 cricket history. The sensational teenager led Bihar in their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy opener against Saurashtra here on Monday.

At 15 years and 232 days, Sooryavanshi broke the record previously held by Croatia's Zach Vukusic, who had captained his national side at the age of 17 years and 311 days in a T20 International against Cyprus on August 7, 2025.

Sooryavanshi, however, could not make a significant contribution with the bat in his record-breaking outing, scoring only 18 off 12 deliveries before being caught and bowled by left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya.

The captaincy marks another milestone in the rapid rise of one of the biggest prospects in the country, who made his India debut just five months ago. Sooryavanshi’s monumental success in the IPL this year, finishing as the tournament's leading run-scorer, opened the gates for his international glory.

His most recent international appearance came during India's T20 tour of New Zealand, where he featured in two matches and scored 49 runs. Sooryavanshi is expected to feature in one more Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match before joining India A for the ACC Rising Stars Emerging tournament in Doha from November 19.

(With PTI inputs).