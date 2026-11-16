Bali: Jay Shah was reappointed as the Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday. The 38-year-old Shah, who served as BCCI secretary before his elevation to the international body, took over in December 2024 and was reappointed without opposition during the ICC's Board Meetings here on Sunday.

"The decision reflects the Board's confidence in Shah's leadership and provides continuity at a defining moment for the sport, with global expansion, growth in fandom and commercial development central to its strategic roadmap," the ICC stated.

"I am deeply honoured by the confidence the ICC Board has placed in me and sincerely grateful to every Director for their continued trust and support," said Shah in an ICC press release.

"Serving as Chair of the ICC is both a privilege and a responsibility, and I remain committed to working with our Members to advance the interests of cricket across the world."

ADVERTISEMENT

Shah took over the post from New Zealand's Greg Barclay in his first stint as ICC Chair. He also served as President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) from 2021 to 2024.

"I have always believed that cricket's greatest strength lies in its ability to bring people together. With the support of the Board and our Members, our focus will be on turning ambition into action and ensuring that the progress we make leaves a lasting legacy for generations to come," he added.

(With PTI inputs).