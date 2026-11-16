Kozhikode: Calicut FC clinched the inaugural White Gold Super League Kerala Shield in commanding fashion, dismantling Kannur Warriors FC 5–0 with two rounds to spare at the EMS Corporation Stadium, here on Sunday. With Round 8 concluded, the emphatic win also confirmed semi-final berths for both Calicut FC and Malappuram FC.

In the round's final fixture at the Corporation Stadium, Argentine forward Maximiliano starred with a sensational hat-trick. Meanwhile, skipper Prasanth and Leo David added a goal apiece to complete the drubbing. The victory cements Calicut at the top of the table with 20 points from eight games, while Kannur languishes at the bottom with just seven.

Kannur’s troubles compounded just four minutes later when they were reduced to ten men after S Manoj received his marching orders for an off-the-ball challenge on Calwin Thomas. Calicut drew first blood in the 14th minute when Kannur goalkeeper Hajmal brought Leonardo down inside the box. Maximiliano stepped up and coolly slotted home the resulting spot-kick (1-0).

Taking full advantage of the numerical advantage, Calicut doubled their lead in the 40th minute with a clinical finish from captain Prashanth. Deep into first-half stoppage time, Maximiliano unleashed a lethal strike from outside the box to make it 3-0.

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The onslaught showed no signs of slowing down after the break. Six minutes into the second half, Muhammed Ashique orchestrated a brilliant move down the left wing, setting up Leo David, who made no mistake in making it 4-0. Maximiliano then completed his hat-trick in the 67th minute with a fine solo run and finish, sealing a resounding 5-0 victory.