"I want to play football... but around here, that is a dream girls can barely have." For years, this was the quiet resignation felt by young women in Keralam who loved the beautiful game. Yet, Kozhikode native Rafiya Afi decided to kick that hesitation aside and aim straight for the goalpost. Today, as women gradually claim their space on football pitches and turfs long dominated by men, Rafiya stands at the forefront of this shift through her pioneering initiative, Football For Her.

A revolution sparked by a single social media post

After spending two years immersed in the vibrant football culture of a college campus in Hyderabad, where night tournaments were a regular fixture, Rafiya returned home to a stark reality. There were no accessible platforms or fellow female players for her to kick a ball around with. Unwilling to bottle up her passion, she put out a simple question on Instagram: "Is anyone interested in playing football?"

Members of the 'Football For Her' initiative. Photo: Special Arrangement

That single social media post sparked a movement. What began as a modest callout has evolved into a thriving community of over 170 members. Football For Her has expanded beyond Kozhikode and Malappuram, building active hubs in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, and other parts of Keralam.

A space where age and attire are no barrier

The defining hallmark of Football For Her is its radically inclusive nature. Age is truly just a number on these grounds, where members range from four-year-old toddlers to 58-year-old mothers chasing the ball across the turf. There are no requirements for professional skill levels or standard athletic kits. Women are welcome to play in churidars or whatever attire makes them comfortable.

Members of the 'Football For Her' initiative. Photo: Special Arrangement

The pitch sees mothers handing off their babies to partners on the sidelines before stepping onto the turf, as well as 35-year-olds kicking a football for the first time in their lives. Beyond fitness, every member carries a story of immense personal confidence built through the sport.

Normalising female presence on the pitch

"Our primary goal isn't necessarily to churn out superstar athletes," Rafiya explained in an interaction with Manorama Online. "We want to prioritise everyday women who have always harboured a simple desire to play football at least once." For those looking to pursue the game more competitively, the initiative has launched For Her FC. This dedicated club actively participates in local 5s and 7s tournaments, while Rafiya and her team guide aspiring players towards professional academies.

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Building a new sports culture for Keralam

While Keralam's deep-rooted football culture typically revolves around male-centric celebrations and rivalries, seeing young women play routinely remains an exception rather than the norm. The movement aims to change that by making female turf sessions an ordinary evening sight across the state.

Members of 'Football For Her' with Rafiya Afi. (Photo Arranged)

"Football possesses a unique ability to foster human connection," Rafiya noted. "More than competition, our goal is to build friendships and normalise women taking up space on sports grounds without hesitation. You cannot know if you like a dish until you taste it, yet football has long been something local women weren't even allowed to taste. Don't be afraid, come give it a try. If you enjoy it, keep playing. For every girl who loves the game, that door remains wide open,” she added.