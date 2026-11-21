Wellington: India rest comfortably at 486/4 after a dominant batting display on the third day of the first Test against New Zealand here on Saturday. The innings was led by KL Rahul, who scored 136 off 290, along with a blistering 98 from Shubman Gill, helping India overhaul New Zealand's first-innings total and leading the game by 118 runs.

The Basin Reserve pitch offered little for the bowlers, and India used the track as every top-order batter scored at least a half-century in Wellington. India scored 327 runs at the cost of three wickets to take a strong position in the match. Indian opener Rahul continued to do damage from the start of the day, reaching his 13th Test century in an innings featuring nine fours and two sixes.

Malayali batter Devdutt Padikkal anchored in the middle in support of Rahul, scoring 80 off 175 balls. Rahul and Padikkal added 165 for the second wicket before Kyle Jamieson dismissed the left-hander with a ripper.

Padikkal, who scored a fourth Test fifty in his five Tests, was satisfied with the job done. "It was important that we got through that first session, I think if they had been able to pick up a couple of wickets early, it would have put us in a bit of a difficult position," he added.

The opener then partnered Gill for 91 before surrendering to Nathan Smith. Pant, unfazed by the short balls from the Kiwi attack, accelerated the scoring, building a 100-run partnership with Gill. Jacob Duffy smoked the timber in the final stretch of the day, dismissing Indian skipper Shubman Gill, whose innings ended in heartbreak just two runs short of a century.

Brief Scores:



New Zealand: 368 all out in 121 overs (Henry Nicholls 175, Glenn Phillips 118; Jasprit Bumrah 92/4).



India: 486/4 in 125 overs (KL Rahul 136, Shubman Gill 98, Devdutt Padikkal 80, Rishabh Pant 55 not out).