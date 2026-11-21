English Premier League football resumes on Saturday after the year's final international break. Players return to their clubs after their stints with the national team for the UEFA Nations League group fixtures and international friendlies.

As the league moves into Matchweek 11, the focus will be on Manchester United as they gear up for their first game under new boss Mauricio Pochettino in an away day against fierce rivals Liverpool. The debut will be a real test for the Argentine manager at one of the league's toughest grounds to visit. Pochettino acknowledged the importance of rebuilding the team from the base to restore confidence and values to the club.

"We arrive with the idea to create something from scratch, from our own ideas and philosophy in the way that we love to work," Pochettino said at a press conference ahead of the fixture.

Liverpool’s recent inconsistencies might favour United for a positive result, as the club has a history of turning things around in derbies regardless of their position in the league. Sitting 18th with only 8 points, any result other than a defeat against Liverpool will be a major morale boost for the Red Devils. Given the unfortunate shenanigans at their training facilities, a point for the taking will be much appreciated by the new man at the helm. The first training session under Pochettino was filmed by a drone operator who leaked the visuals on public forums. The culprit later apologised, and United avoided pressing charges.

Meanwhile, Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola has already contemplated ways to prevent an upset at home. Historically, any team with a new manager on board automatically gets a competitive edge over the opposition as they play against a completely new setup.

"We have to acknowledge the importance of the game... they have a new manager, new challenges for us," Iraola told a press conference on Friday. "It's true that they have this small advantage, we don't have references to prepare, because they can go different ways that we honestly don't know right now," the Basque man added.

With a cautious approach, both managers will look to avoid defeat. One to watch will be Liverpool’s French winger Bradley Barcola, who has been in form in the league. United will once again rely on their skipper, Bruno Fernandes, to produce the creative output in the high-profile clash.

League leaders Arsenal are in a comfortable position at the moment, but another tough away day awaits them in Newcastle. The Magpies are another team struggling to find results in the league under transition, but are surely capable of causing an upset. The atmosphere at St. James Park will not be very hostile towards ex-skipper Bruno Guimaraes, who is preparing for his first visit since leaving the club in the summer to join the champions. Arsenal, on the other hand, were delighted with William Saliba’s return to fitness, but Martin Zubimendi's hamstring injury adds to their caution. Despite the setback, Arsenal remain in control of their position and will look to grind out a favourable result.

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Second-placed Brighton have an easy outing against Hull to cement their current position for another week. Fabian Hurzeler’s side are the top flight's highest scorers with 26 goals and have conceded just seven, with only Arsenal leaking fewer. Desperate for a win to break the losing streak, Manchester City will host Fulham at the Etihad this weekend. A win is vital for Enzo Maresca’s side to return to the title race before winter. Chelsea will face Leeds with the same intention: to get back into the top four if United can come away with something against Liverpool. Spurs will also look to return to winning ways in their home outing against Ipswich.

Battling for European spots, Bournemouth will face Nottingham Forest, while Aston Villa host 19th-placed Sunderland at Villa Park. Brentford will host Everton in a chance to climb the table. Crystal Palace, currently at the bottom of the table, will face Coventry in hopes of 3 points to escape the relegation scrap.

(With Reuters input).

