Doha: India A ran riot with the ball to seal a 306-run victory over minnows Nepal in the opening fixture of the Asia Cup Rising Stars. Nepal's innings was wrapped up at a mere 26 runs in their attempt to chase down India.

Snuffed out before it could even begin, that pretty much sums up Nepal’s batting disaster against India A in the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament. Unable to mount even a semblance of resistance against a seasoned Indian lineup, Nepal slumped to one of the heaviest defeats in One-Day/List A cricket history.

Chasing a mammoth target of 333 set by centuries from Kumar Kushagra’s 117 and Tilak Varma’s 107, Nepal were bundled out for a shocking 26. Five Nepali batters departed for ducks, and no player reached double figures. Pacer Prince Yadav spearheaded the destruction, claiming 5 for 6 in his five overs, while Harshit Rana backed him up brilliantly with 4 for 16 from six overs.

Nepal’s chase was derailed from the outset. Harshit Rana struck in the very first over, sending opener Arjun Kumal back for a duck. Prince Yadav joined the onslaught in the second over, delivering a double blow by removing Deepak Dumre (1) and Basir Ahmad (0). Harshit then dismissed Kushal Bhurtel for nought in the third over, leaving Nepal reeling at an unthinkable 1 for 4.

Bowling in lethal tandem, Harshit and Prince tore through the fragile lineup as if competing to see who could take more wickets. Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed drew the final curtain, trapping Nandan Yadav (2) on the third ball of the 12th over to wrap up the rout.

Earlier, after opting to bat, India endured early jitters, losing Abhishek Sharma (9), Vaibhav Suryavanshi (26) and Ayush Badoni (2) in succession. Just as the innings looked shaky, Kumar Kushagra and captain Tilak Varma launched a spectacular counter-attack, stitching together a 206-run fourth-wicket stand. Kushagra’s belligerent hundred came off 102 balls, studded with 10 fours and 5 sixes, while Tilak led from the front with a stroke-filled knock featuring 6 boundaries and 4 maximums.

Nepal’s 26 is now the fifth-lowest total in List A cricket history. India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan A in their next fixture tomorrow.