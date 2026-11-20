Mohali: Keralam registered a convincing five-wicket victory over Tripura in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Anchored by an unbeaten half-century from Salman Nizar, the side chased down the target in just 13 overs. Nizar was named player of the match for his winning heroics.

Batting first, Tripura were restricted to a modest 121 for 9 in their 20 overs. After winning the toss and electing to bat, they suffered an early collapse. Losing opener Arkaprabha Sinha in the very first over, Tripura quickly slumped to a precarious 27 for 4. Their inability to build substantial partnerships proved costly, with only Sridam Paul (41) and skipper Manisankar Murasingh (31) offering meaningful resistance. The Keralam bowling unit fired in unison, as KM Asif, Karthik B Nair, and Sharafuddeen bagged two wickets apiece.

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In reply, Keralam suffered an early blow when Govind Dev Pai departed for 17. Rohan Kunnummal and Salman Nizar quickly seized control with a brisk 49-run stand for the second wicket. Kunnummal fell for a well-made 38 with the score at 76, triggering a mini-collapse as Vishnu Vinod (1), Abdul Basith (8), and Sharafuddeen (2) perished in quick succession without making an impact.

Despite the flurry of wickets, Nizar stood firm at the other end to guide his side home with seven overs to spare. He finished unbeaten on 51 off just 29 deliveries, an explosive knock studded with five towering sixes. Skipper Sanju Samson stayed unbeaten in the middle, supporting Nizar to seal the win. Sandeep Sarkar was the pick of the Tripura bowlers, claiming three wickets.