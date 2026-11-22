New Chandigarh: Keralam secured an 18-run victory over Pondicherry in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Tournament, powered by explosive half-centuries from openers Mohammed Azharuddeen and Rohan Kunnummal, followed by a clinical bowling display from MD Nidheesh. Batting first, Keralam posted a formidable 204 for 4 in their 20 overs, before restricting Pondicherry to 186 for 8.

Opting to bat first, Keralam got off to a flying start thanks to a blistering opening stand. Azharuddeen and Kunnummal took the bowling attack to the cleaners, piling on 118 runs in just 11.5 overs and steering Keralam past the 100-run mark inside the 11th over. Kunnummal’s aggressive knock came to an end in the next over, falling for a 35-ball 59 laced with three boundaries and four sixes.

Vishnu Vinod kept the momentum going with quickfire hitting, helping Keralam breeze past the 150-run mark in the 15th over. Azharuddeen departed in the 17th over after anchoring the innings with a sparkling 78 off 48 balls (seven fours, three sixes). Vinod followed an over later for 34, before Sanju Samson chipped in with a brisk 9-ball 17 to push the total past the 200-run threshold. For Pondicherry, Aman Khan was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets.

Pondicherry’s chase got off to a disastrous start, losing two wickets in the very first over. MD Nidheesh dealt back-to-back blows, dismissing Akash Pugazhendi (6) and S Parameeswaran (0) off consecutive deliveries. Bhanu Anand and Prasad Pawar briefly stabilized the innings with a 37-run stand, but Nidheesh struck again to derail Pondicherry's fightback. In the fifth over, he removed Anand (9) on the fourth ball and followed it up by dismissing IPL hard-hitter Shashank Singh for a golden duck. Reeling under pressure, Pondicherry found a ray of hope through a gritty sixth-wicket partnership between Pawar and Ankit Sharma. The duo stitched together 73 runs off 47 balls to keep the chase alive.

Meanwhile, Keralam seized complete control once Karthik B Nair removed the dangerous Pawar for 67, and KM Asif sent Sharma packing for 45. A late 19-ball 34 cameo from Sagar Trivedi helped narrow the margin, carrying Pondicherry to 186. Nidheesh led Keralam’s bowling charge with an impressive four-wicket haul, while Karthik B Nair claimed two.