As Keralam takes the field against Pondicherry in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Sunday, one man will be looking at how far his struggle, hardwork and grit have brought him. Keralam's newly added leg-spinner, Karthik B Nair from Ayroor, Cherukolpuzha in Pathanamthitta is one of the leading wicket-takers of the tournament.

In his early days, Karthik was with the Kerala Under-23 setup for the CK Naidu Trophy but couldn't feature in a game. “You know how it is for every cricketer dreams of earning that state cap, but I didn't get it then. After that, I went back to the grind, played in several tournaments, and put up good numbers. Around that time, my sister relocated to Pondicherry. I went and got myself an NOC from the Kerala Cricket Association and moved there,” he said.

Three years of hope in Pondicherry



In the first year, the Cricket Association of Pondicherry asked Karthik to serve a mandatory cooling-off period. Yet, players who moved there from other states were somehow given immediate eligibility to play. He continued the wait.

The next year, Karthik had a fantastic tournament in the Pondicherry Premiere League but was sidelined citing documentation issues. “We had no clue what was going on behind the scenes. We had to fend for ourselves for everything, even paying out of pocket for our accommodation. We were cooped up in a room, heading out only for morning practice. It was a bleak chapter.”

Then came the third year when Karthik went through the entire grind again and was actually named in the squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. But on the fine morning, while travelling with the squad, he was informed he was dropped.

“It was devastating. When things are completely out of your hands, it breaks you. My family was my rock through all of this, but mentally, I was ready to walk away from the game. I went home thinking I was done with cricket for good,” said the cricketer.

Godfather Sanju at it again



That was when 'Sanju Bhai' called.



“Come back, keep playing, and things will fall into place. Don't overthink it," his words ignited the spark again in Karthik.

Moving back to Keralam meant serving another one-year cooling-off period but Karthik trained relentlessly. Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) secretary Vinod S Kumar and Kerala team mentor P Prasanth helped ease the formalities, clearing his eligibility with just a one-year cooling period. Featuring in the NSK trophy representing Pathanamthitta district, eventually paved his way to the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) draft, where he was picked by Kochi Blue Tigers under former Indian Premiere League player Raiphi Vincent Gomez.

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“It was through Sanju bhai that Raiphi chettan took me under his wing. Whenever I faced hardship, Sanju bhai was always there to help out. I'm also supported by the Sanju Samson Foundation.”

Karthik B Nair with former Indian Premier League cricketer Raiphi Vincent Gomez. Photo: instagram/karthikbnair6

State team call up



Karthik’s relentless effort bore fruit in the KCL as he picked 10 wickets in the campaign while also winning the catch of the tournament. He conistently performed in Keralam’s Oman tour which came right after and eventually made the state’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy team, a tournament he missed out on years ago.

“I had a longstanding dream that if I ever received my Keralam senior cap, it had to be from Sanju chettan and God made that happen. It reinforced my belief that if you stay sincere to your craft and put in the work, God will open the right doors at the right time,” said the 30-year-old.

Karthik B Nair receiving his state team cap from Sanju Samson. Photo: Instagram/karthikbnair6

The leggie pushed the limits with his exceptional performance in the competition, bagging 6 wickets of the first four games already. Karthik will play against Pondicherry on Sunday. “Ironically, we are playing against Pondicherry. If I get the ball, I’ll stick to my basics. There’s no bitterness or thirst for revenge. Everyone's out there to play cricket. You only truly understand the ground reality of that system when you're inside it,” he said.

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“These days, I don’t obsess over outcomes. Four or five years ago, I had the burning ambition to play for the country, to reach the top. Now, I just focus on enjoying every moment on the field and once you start doing that, good things will naturally follow.”