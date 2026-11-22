India delivered a masterclass in dominant Test batting on day four of the Wellington Test against New Zealand, establishing a mammoth 352-run first-innings lead before declaring at a record 720 for nine. In doing so, Shubman Gill's side etched their names into the record books, becoming the first team in the history of Test cricket to stitch together 50-plus partnerships for each of their first seven wickets in a single innings.

New Zealand had posted a competitive 368 in their first essay, but India responded with relentless enterprise. While India had previously amassed eight 50-plus stands during the 2007 Lord's Test against England, those had not come sequentially across the first seven wickets, making the Wellington display unprecedented in international cricket.

A masterclass in partnership building

India's marathon batting performance was built on contributions from top to bottom. Yashasvi Jaiswal (85) and KL Rahul (136) set a sturdy foundation with a 130-run opening stand. Rahul then joined forces with Devdutt Padikkal (80) to add 165 for the second wicket, followed by a 91-run alliance with skipper Gill for the third wicket. Gill subsequently forged a century partnership with Rishabh Pant on day three before being bowled shortly before stumps.

The intensity remained undiminished on the fourth morning. Pant and nightwatchman Anshul Kamboj added 75 runs inside the opening hour. Following Kamboj's dismissal, Pant combined with Dhruv Jurel for a 54-run partnership, before Jurel and Washington Sundar added another 54 runs to push the total past the 700-mark.

Rewriting the history books in New Zealand

India's total of 720 for nine represents the highest Test innings score ever made against New Zealand by any team, eclipsing the previous benchmark of 660 for five set by the West Indies at the same venue in 1995. It is also the highest Test score recorded on New Zealand soil, surpassing the hosts' 715 for six against Bangladesh at Hamilton in 2019.

This also stands as India's third-highest Test total overall, marking the fifth time the team has crossed the 700-run barrier in Test history. Only Sri Lanka, with seven 700-plus totals, sit ahead of India in this elite list.

Rishabh Pant's record-shattering century

The cornerstone of India's fourth-day charge was Rishabh Pant's thrilling ninth Test century. The dynamic wicketkeeper-batter smashed 128 off 153 balls, becoming only the sixth Indian batter after Sachin Tendulkar, Mohammad Azharuddin, Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul to score Test centuries in all four SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) nations.

Pant also carved out unique history by becoming the first Asian wicketkeeper to record Test hundreds in every SENA country. Inernationally, he became only the third wicketkeeper to accomplish this feat, joining Australian icon Adam Gilchrist and England's Jonny Bairstow.

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After a measured start on day four, Pant shifted gears in trademark fashion by launching Kyle Jamieson over long-on for six. He moved to 99 with an audacious reverse sweep before stepping out to hit Glenn Phillips over long-on for a maximum to reach his hundred. This marked the fourth time in Pant's Test career that he has reached a century with a six, equalling the record held by former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum.

Highest Test totals by India in New Zealand

• 720/9 dec in 131 overs – Wellington (2026)

• 520 in 152.4 overs – Hamilton (2009)

• 482 in 104.3 overs – Auckland (1990)

Highest Test totals overall by India

• 759/7 dec vs England – Chennai, 2016

• 726/9 dec vs Sri Lanka – Brabourne, 2009

• 720/9 dec vs New Zealand – Wellington, 2026

• 707 vs Sri Lanka – Colombo (SSC), 2010

• 705/7 dec vs Australia – Sydney, 2004

Brief scores:

New Zealand: 368 and 119/2 wickets in 45 overs (Devon Conway batting 59, Henry Nicholls 31, Rachin Ravindra batting 27; Prasidh Krishna 1/20, Jasprit Bumrah 1/33)

India: 720/9 declared in 166 overs (Rishabh Pant 128, KL Rahul 136).