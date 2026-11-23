New Delhi: Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan said Mahendra Singh Dhoni will not sit at the auction table for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during the IPL 2027 player auction. Pathan said the former club captain will focus solely on mentoring players, not squad building.

"Knowing Dhoni, I don't think he will be sitting at the auction table. He is the mentor, sitting at the auction table is not his role. His job is to guide the players, pass on his experience to them, help them perform and teach them how to win matches for CSK. The bidding and the auction decisions are left to the management," he said on JioStar.

"He likes to keep things simple and let the people who know the job do it. CSK have a strong management and a think tank that have built title-winning squads for years, and Dhoni has always trusted them completely," added Pathan.

Pathan said Dhoni has never sought the limelight or taken credit for off-field decisions and would prefer to work quietly behind the scenes in his new role. "So, I would be surprised if we see him sitting at CSK's auction table. He will be involved in his own way as a mentor, but it will be behind the scenes, not at the auction table," opined Pathan.

The IPL auction will be held in Goa on December 16.

(With PTI inputs).