For years, the Anju Bobby George Road in Cheeranchira, Kottayam, lay in disrepair. Potholes and cracks adorned the road named after the Indian athletics icon. Now, the road has finally got a makeover, leaving the athlete herself in awe.

Anju’s family has been living in Cheerenchira for several decades. The road, for her, was a pathway steeped in heritage, trodden by her ancestors, her own generation, and now the generations that followed. “Growing up, it was simply an unpaved dirt trail. Paddy fields lie right below; the track was smooth, soft clay with no sharp rocks. It was where we ran around, played games, and took our very first strides as athletes,” Anju, currently Senior Vice President, Athletics Federation of India, told Onmanorama.

“We would do cartwheels all the way down the slope or sprint, roam all over that road barefoot. Playing marbles, practising the long jump, and then leaping straight off the path into the flooded paddy fields for a swim, my entire childhood is woven into that road,” she added.

The person behind Anju's happiness is former MLA of Changanasserry, Adv. Job Maichil, who recently got the road repaired.

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“People felt that having a pothole-ridden, neglected road named after an icon was a sheer insult to her. It was based on that public sentiment that I took up the work and saw it through,” said Job Maichil, who took up the project and carried out the maintenance of the road. “We invested ₹1 crore and reconstructed the road to high-grade Bituminous Macadam & Concrete (BM & BC) standards," he added.

Anju went public with her delight, praising Job Maichil's efforts with a detailed, emotional thank you note on her social media handles.