Wellington: New Zealand’s fight to stay unbeaten on the final day of the first test paid off as they denied India a victory on Monday. The match ended in a draw as the tourists failed to find wickets to wrap up the Kiwi innings.

India entered the final day needing eight wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the series and boost their World Test Championship (WTC) hopes. However, Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips put on an unbeaten stand in the middle, refusing India the chance to convert their mammoth lead into a victory. New Zealand lost two well-set Devon Conway (65) and Rachin Ravindra (37) in the opening session to the Washington Sundar-Prasidh Krishna attack. Anshul Kamboj picked the final wicket of the day, dismissing Tom Blundell (15 off 54 balls), after which India failed to make further inroads.

Daryl Mitchell scored 49 off 186 balls, with Glenn Phillips supporting him with an unbeaten 26 off 126 deliveries, helping New Zealand stay alive while adding 63 runs for the sixth wicket. Anshul Kamboj’s butterfingers cost India a run-out chance, giving Mitchell a second life and dimming hopes of a favourable result. India's bowling attack’s constant effort to expose the tail ended in vain on a lifeless Basin Reserve track.

The captains shook hands for a draw when New Zealand were 239-5 in their second innings, still 113 runs behind India's first-innings total.

India find positives in their batters finding form in the first innings, with KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant scoring centuries while all other specialist batters scored fifties. Jasprit Bumrah’s impressive form on his return to the Test side after a year will have India heading to Christchurch on Friday aiming to win and seal the series.

Brief Scores:



India: 720/9 declared.



New Zealand: 368 and 239/5 in 120 overs (Devon Conway 65, Daryl Mitchell 49 not out, Glenn Phillips 26 not out).