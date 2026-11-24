Doha: India’s teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made history with the fastest-ever List A double-ton, leading India A to a thumping victory over the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the Asia Cup Rising Star competition here on Tuesday. In a day that saw records fall all over the place, the opener helped India chase down UAE’s 250-run target in under 15 overs with a historic 204 off just 53 balls.

Sooryavanshi took charge of the chase from the start, with his teammates becoming part-time spectators as they supported him. To begin with, he broke the world record for the fastest List A hundred with a 28-ball century, surpassing the previous record of a 29-ball ton set by Australia’s Jake Fraser-McGurk.

The left-hander’s hunger for runs continued to turn the Doha pitch into a massacre, sending the UAE bowling attack all over the field. Every bowler from the UAE unit conceded heavily, with an economy rate over 10, courtesy the teenager.

Sooryavanshi’s innings included 28 sixes and 7 fours, having reached the milestone in only 52 balls with a four down the ground off Ibrar Ahmad. He departed in the closing stages, caught off Basil Hameed, but the damage was already done as India needed only five more to seal the game.

Earlier, UAE made 249/8 on the back of Harpreet Singh Bhatia’s century, scoring 130 off 144 to build a fighting total. Arshad Khan was India's pick of the bowlers, taking 4 wickets while conceding just 43 in his spell.

Brief Score:

UAE: 249/8 in 50 overs (Harpreet Singh Bhatia 130, Basil Hameed 36 not out; Arshad Khan 4/43).

India: 253/4 in 14.2 overs (Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 204, Rinku Singh 27; Zahid Ali 1/52, Basil Hameed 1/59).