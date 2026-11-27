While the cricket world remains enthralled by Vaibhav Suryavanshi's sensational fireworks in Doha, local cricket in Keralam witnessed an equally breathtaking display of power-hitting. Kumarakom native Devend Vimal produced an astonishing knock, smashing an unbeaten 177 off just 46 balls during an All Kerala NDS Cup league match at the Athreya Cricket Academy Ground in Peramangalam, Thrissur.

Playing for Youngsters Changanassery against Muthoot Microfin CC, Devend turned what appeared to be an impossible pursuit into a glorious victory. Batting first, Muthoot Microfin CC posted a formidable total of 284/8 in their allotted 20 overs, driven by a blazing 126 off 51 balls from skipper M Ajnas. In response, Youngsters Changanassery found themselves reeling at 64/4, facing a mammoth task.

Devend stepped up as the ultimate savior for his team. Holding firm while pacing the innings expertly, he launched a relentless assault on the opposition bowling line-up. Striking at an extraordinary rate of 384.78, his unbeaten 177 featured 24 towering sixes and seven boundaries. His heroics propelled Youngsters Changanassery to 288/6 in just 17.4 overs, completing a remarkable win.

Devend has been a consistent performer for Kottayam in state-level tournaments and previously earned a spot in the KCA South Zone Under-23 squad. He also represents the prestigious Tripunithura Cricket Club. Devend is the son of Vimal Damodaran and Deepa, hailing from Ammankari in Kumarakom.