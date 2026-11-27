Kottayam: Laying down his marking tools, Kottayam’s very own KV Thankappan (70), a veteran groundsman with the Kerala Sports Council, will retire next month. Since stepping onto the field in 1982, Thankappan has prepped the stage for countless national and state-level meets.

From track and field championships and volleyball to football and cricket tournaments, an endless list of high-stakes games was played on grounds impeccably readied with his signature precision. Indian sporting legends like PT Usha, Shiny Wilson, MD Valsamma, and Jimmy George, athletes with whom he shared a warm, personal bond over the years, delivered dazzling performances on tracks and courts marked out by his hands.

KA Raghavan, former Director of Physical Education at Kottayam Medical College, first took Thankappan under his wing and schooled him in the craft of ground maintenance and field marking. What began as a routine search for work with Raghavan soon led Thankappan to realise that his true calling lay within the chalk-lined boundaries of a sports field.

Yet, despite his decades of dedicated service to the Sports Council, he was never regularised. In 2000, he took his fight to the High Court and secured a favourable verdict, but the authorities denied him a permanent post, citing a lack of vacancies. The legal battle dragged on until 2014, when an order was finally issued appointing him, but only as a part-time worker.

As a result, official records will credit his service starting only from 2014. Worse still, his part-time status leaves him with no pension. Now, as he retreats to a quiet life at his home in Mulakumattam, Thiruvanchoor, the veteran groundsman still knocks on doors, hoping for a glimmer of a chance to secure the pension he rightfully earned through a lifetime on the field.