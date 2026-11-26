Keralam batter Mohammed Azharuddeen had narrowly missed his century in the previous game, but he was not ready to settle for less this time. On Thursday, he scored a ton to help Keralam secure a thrilling 67-run victory over Himachal Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Azharuddeen scored a blistering 101 off just 57 balls, while skipper Sanju Samson made 44 as Keralam piled up a whopping 268/4 against Himachal Pradesh. In reply, Himachal had to settle for 201/6 in 20 overs.

The memorable moment of the match came after Azharuddeen completed his century, when he raised his bat and pointed to the name inscribed on it, Samson. It was a tribute to his favourite star, Sanju Samson.

Batting first, Azharuddeen and Rohan Kunnummal gave Keralam a great start, with the duo putting together 82 runs for the first wicket. However, Rohan was dismissed for 35 off just 16 balls.

Then came skipper Samson, who was in no mood to wait for deliveries. He took on the bowlers from the start and scored 44 off 21 balls, striking two sixes and five fours. However, he was dismissed in the 12th over. Meanwhile, Vishnu Vinod kept Azharuddeen company. Azhar completed his century in the 18th over but was dismissed on the very next ball. In the previous game against Assam, Azhar had scored 93 off 37 balls, missing the century by just seven runs.

The innings was then taken over by Salman Nizar and Abdul Basith, whose big hits propelled Keralam to 268. Nizar and Basith remained unbeaten on 26 and 24, respectively.

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In reply, Himachal also put up a fight. Vaibhav Kalta (57 not out off 28 balls), Aryaman Singh Dhaliwal (30 not out off 21 balls) and Ekant Sen (39 off 27 balls) fought hard, but their efforts were not enough to take the team to victory. For Keralam, Vaisakh Chandran took two wickets, while M D Nidheesh, K M Asif, Kartik B Nair and Abdul Basith claimed one wicket each.

With five wins from seven matches, Keralam now has 20 points and is at the top of Elite Group C. Andhra Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, also with five wins each, are in second and third places, respectively. If Andhra Pradesh beats Maharashtra, it will move to the top spot. If Andhra suffers a heavy defeat, Himachal will still have a slight chance.