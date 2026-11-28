Christchurch: India collapsed to 116 for six in their first innings against New Zealand, trailing by 240 runs at stumps on the second day of the second Test, here on Friday. Dhruv Jurel remain unbeaten in the middle for India, scoring 7 off 45 balls.

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was cleaned up for a duck by a peach of a delivery from Matt Henry. Devdutt Padikkal (21) was the first to pay the price for an aggressive start, as Kyle Jamieson trapped him straight to the wicketkeeper. The Kiwi bowler later dismissed Shubman Gill, who looked comfortable during his brief innings.

Rishabh Pant’s irresponsible attacking, while the team struggled to build a partnership, once again invited pressure on the already struggling Indian side. His recklessness saw him surrender to Jacob Duffy with a horrendous shot, sliding the bat under the ball to produce an easy catch for Jamieson.

Kiwi bowlers were relentless with the length and bounce on offer in Hagley Oval. Having already settled in at middle, Pant suddenly charged down the track against Duffy without accounting for the much greater bounce. KL Rahul (25 off 80 balls), the other centurion from the opening Test, batted for close to two hours before flashing at a delivery outside the off-stump after India had lost three wickets before tea.

KL Rahul scored 25 off 80 balls, putting in meaningful resistance before surrendering to an invitation outside the off-stump, sending it straight to the fielder’s hand. Nathan Smith dismissed Washington Sundar just before stumps, leaving India ill at ease as their World Test Championship ranking came into question.

New Zealand began the day at 246/5 and added valuable runs to reach 356. Earlier, Tom Blundell made a fighting 89 off 211 balls, and New Zealand's lower order added valuable runs to reach a formidable total.

Akash Deep was the pick of the lot for India, taking five wickets, while Gurnoor Brar and Anshul Kamboj bagged two each.

Brief Scores:



New Zealand: 1st innings: 356 in 116.3 overs (Tom Blundell 89, Tom Latham 59, Glenn Phillips 36; Akash Deep 5/99, Gurnoor Brar 2/78).



India: 1st innings: 116 for 6 in 46 overs (KL Rahul 25, R Pant 23; K Jamieson 2/33, J Duffy 2/21).