Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami knocked out of MLS Cup playoffs
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Lionel Messi's Inter Miami were eliminated from the MLS Cup playoffs following a dramatic 1-0 defeat to Columbus Crew.
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Santiago Rodriguez scored the decisive goal in the 92nd minute to secure a clean sweep and send Columbus into the Eastern Conference semi-finals.
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Despite Messi finishing the season with 26 goals and 17 assists to win a second consecutive Golden Boot, Miami's title defence came to an end.
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Columbus: Football great Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami was eliminated from the MLS Cup playoffs with a dramatic 1-0 defeat against Columbus Crew on Friday. Columbus scored two minutes into stoppage time to complete a clean sweep, winning two of the three matches in the first-round series and ending Messi's title defence.
Santiago Rodriguez scored in the 92nd minute to knock the defending champions out of the title race, sending the home crowd at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field into celebration. Columbus, who stunned Miami 3-0 in the opening game of the best-of-three series, advanced to the Eastern Conference semi-finals.
In a tightly contested matchup, Messi came close to breaking the deadlock in the 22nd minute with a free kick. Miami’s Casemiro scored with a header off a pinpoint cross from Messi, but the goal was ruled out for offside. Miami’s German Berterame missed a golden opportunity at goal, heading it over the bar as Columbus goalkeeper Patrick Schulte stayed solid between the sticks.
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Messi, who led the league with 26 goals and 17 assists this season and secured a second consecutive Golden Boot, failed to find a breakthrough as Miami's hopes of becoming the first back-to-back MLS Cup champions since LA Galaxy in 2011-12 went astray after consecutive defeats against Columbus.
(With Reuters inputs).