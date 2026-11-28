Columbus: Football great Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami was eliminated from the MLS Cup playoffs with a dramatic 1-0 defeat against Columbus Crew on Friday. Columbus scored two minutes into stoppage time to complete a clean sweep, winning two of the three matches in the first-round series and ending Messi's title defence.

Santiago Rodriguez scored in the 92nd minute to knock the defending champions out of the title race, sending the home crowd at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field into celebration. Columbus, who stunned Miami 3-0 in the opening game of the best-of-three series, advanced to the Eastern Conference semi-finals.

In a tightly contested matchup, Messi came close to breaking the deadlock in the 22nd minute with a free kick. Miami’s Casemiro scored with a header off a pinpoint cross from Messi, but the goal was ruled out for offside. Miami’s German Berterame missed a golden opportunity at goal, heading it over the bar as Columbus goalkeeper Patrick Schulte stayed solid between the sticks.

Messi, who led the league with 26 goals and 17 assists this season and secured a second consecutive Golden Boot, failed to find a breakthrough as Miami's hopes of becoming the first back-to-back MLS Cup champions since LA Galaxy in 2011-12 went astray after consecutive defeats against Columbus.

(With Reuters inputs).

