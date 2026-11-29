Christchurch: Dhruv Jurel waged a lone battle following a batting crisis, pushing India to 246 on day three of the second Test against New Zealand here on Sunday. In a real test of his patience, Jurel scored 88 off 170 deliveries, took the team to a decent total before finally surrendering to Kyle Jamieson as India's last man.

Jurel’s 46-run eighth-wicket partnership, with Akash Deep adding 29 off 52 balls, helped India avoid a follow-on. Debutant Gurnoor Brar scored 10 off 46, providing meaningful resistance as Jurel patiently added 64 runs with him for the ninth wicket.

New Zealand, coming in to bat in the second innings, extended their lead to 243 as they reached 133 for three at stumps. Devon Conway’s 97-ball 51 helped New Zealand build a solid lead with two more days of play left. Rachin Ravindra was on 46 off 84 when the day ended, partnered by Daryl Mitchell to add 40 for the fourth wicket.

Jasprit Bumrah, who had a dry spell in the first innings, picked two wickets to end the drought, preventing Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls from settling in the middle. Washington Sundar dismissed Conway, bagging the final wicket of the day.

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Brief Scores:



New Zealand 1st innings: 356 and 133 for 3 in 46 overs (Devon Conway 51; Jasprit Bumrah 2/34)



India 1st innings: 246 all out in 86.1 overs (Dhruv Jurel 88; Matt Henry 2/58, Kyle Jamieson 4/69).