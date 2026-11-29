Christchurch: India suffered a major setback in the second Test against New Zealand after fast bowler Akash Deep was ruled out with a concussion. The pacer, who delivered a standout performance with a five-wicket haul and scored 29 in the first innings, was struck on the helmet twice while batting. Jacob Duffy landed the first blow with a bouncer on Akash, and then Kyle Jamieson struck him with another delivery.

Following medical evaluation, team doctors confirmed that Akash Deep was suffering from concussion symptoms, forcing him out of the remainder of the fixture. India subsequently drafted in Prasidh Krishna as his official concussion substitute.

The team management's choice of Prasidh Krishna over seasoned fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has drawn scrutiny. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar strongly criticised the decision, stating that the Gautam Gambhir-led management had squandered a golden opportunity by omitting Siraj.

Gavaskar emphasised that Siraj could have tested the New Zealand batters sternly in the second innings. He noted that if the management were seeking fresh energy, Siraj, who did not feature in the opening Test, would have been the ideal candidate. Gavaskar added that Prasidh struggled to apply consistent pressure in the first Test, whereas Siraj's pace and unpredictable movement would have created fresh doubts in the Kiwi batters.

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Former Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin defended the management's decision to prefer Prasidh over Siraj. Ashwin argued that choosing a bowler who had already featured in the series made strategic sense, as stepping directly into a high-intensity match situation without immediate match readiness could have hindered Siraj's performance.

“When there is an opportunity to use a concussion sub, it’s always a good idea to bring in a player who has already played in the series. Siraj could be too fresh to come in and create an impact straight away,” he wrote on his official X handle.