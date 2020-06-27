{{head.currentUpdate}}

Argentina's World Cup-winning coach Bilardo tests positive for coronavirus

Carlos Bilardo
Carlos Bilardo guided Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986. File photo: Reuters
Sao Paulo: Carlos Bilardo, the man who coached Argentina to victory in the 1986 World Cup, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, a source close to his family told Reuters on Friday.

"They carried out a test and it was positive, although he has not shown symptoms and he is good," said the source.

His former club Estudiantes tweeted in support of Bilardo, their 82-year old former player and manager, who has been living in a nursing home in Buenos Aires since 2018.

He coached a team led by Diego Maradona to the World Cup in Mexico in 1986 and the final four years later and also won three Copa Libertadores titles as a player with Estudiantes between 1968 and 1970.

Argentina has reported 1,184 deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, according to Health Ministry numbers.

