Casillas bids bye to FC Porto

Iker Casillas
Iker Casillas made 156 competitive appearances for FC Porto. File photo: AFP
Madrid: Spain's World Cup-winning captain Iker Casillas has brought an end to his five-year stint with FC Porto. His contract with the Portuguese club ended on Wednesday.

On July 11, 2015, Casillas had signed with Portuguese Primeira Liga side Porto on a two-year deal with the option of a one-year extension.

He had suffered a heart attack during a training session last year and has not played any competitive football since April, 2019.

FC Porto released a video on their Twitter handle titled "Iker Casillas: Forever one of us" in a tribute to the goalkeeper, who made 156 competitive appearances for the club.

The 39-year-old had led Spain to their first World Cup win in 2010 when they defeated the Netherlands 1-0 and also helped the country win the 2008 and 2012 European Championships.

With 167 international caps, former Real Madrid custodian Casillas has the second-most appearances for the Spanish national team behind Sergio Ramos (170), making him the joint tenth-most capped footballer of all time.

