Former England World Cup winner Jack Charlton passes away

Jack Charlton
Jack Charlton. File photo: Reuters
Jack Charlton, a soccer World Cup winner with England and former Republic of Ireland boss, has died aged 85, the BBC reported on Saturday.

A family statement said the former Leeds defender died peacefully on Friday at his home in Northumberland, northern England.

"We cannot express how proud we are of the extraordinary life he led and the pleasure he brought to so many people in different countries and from all walks of life," the BBC quoted the statement as saying.

"He was a thoroughly honest, kind, funny and genuine man who always had time for people. His loss will leave a huge hole in all our lives but we are thankful for a lifetime of happy memories."

