Kerala Blasters launch Tambola game

Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC), in partnership with Hyderabad-based Ducere Technologies, have launched Moolah, a live Tambola gaming application. This is another initiative by the club to stay connected and engage more closely with the fans during the time of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tambola game, which will have a user interface designed especially for the KBFC fans around the world, is available for download on the Apple App store as MLive Games and on Google Play Store as Moolah Live.

Fans stand a chance to win prize money by participating in the game which will take place twice a week with hosts.

“Launched during the lockdown, Moolah is a free to play live gaming application that aims to bring friends and families together from all over world. We are delighted to collaborate with Kerala Blasters and look forward to connecting the global KBFC family, with fun live games like Tambola. With Moolah, KBFC fans can now Play Home and Play Safe,” said Kris Lawrence, co-founder & CEO, Ducere Technologies.

“We are happy to associate with Moolah Gaming App and provide our fans an exciting opportunity of a customised Tambola experience. This partnership is an effort by the club to bring family and friends together to enjoy this age-old game, with a flavour of KBFC,” said Blasters owner Nikhil Bhardwaj.