East Bengal appoint Francisco Jose Bruto Da Costa as new coach

Kolkata: East Bengal have appointed Francisco Jose Bruto Da Costa as their new coach for the upcoming season.

"East Bengal is delighted to confirm the signing of new coach Francisco Jose Bruto Da Costa," the club said in a late night announcement on Wednesday on their official Twitter handle.

Da Costa will replace Spain's Mario Rivera under whom East Bengal finished runners-up in the last season of I-League. He had served as the deputy to coach Nelo Vingada at NorthEast United FC in 2016.

Meanwhile, the club is set to miss being a part of the seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL). The development became quite evident after FSDL's meeting with ISL clubs last week where the organisers presented the plan for the season featuring the 10 teams.

FSDL's presentation to the clubs made it quite clear that the upcoming ISL season will be played with the 10 teams as last year and there is no scope of an extension of teams as far as 2020-21 season is concerned. FSDL is looking at starting the season -- a curtailed four-month competition due to COVID-19 scenario -- from the third week of November.

East Bengal, who have got back their sporting rights in football-related affairs from their former investors Quess Corp after a lot of dilly-dallying from the latter, have been making a lot of noise about taking part in the ISL, the country's top tier league, this season.

But according to well placed sources in the know, the red and gold club arrived too late to the party and even if they rope in a sponsor/investor in near time, it will take them at least six to eight months to get the legalities sorted and get the ball rolling.

East Bengal officials had earlier even met Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna to discuss about the club's new investors.

The club has also been handed a lifeline by All India Football Federation as the governing body of football in the country decided to extend the I-League outfit's deadline on the Club Licensing process till Friday.