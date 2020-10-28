Champions League: Real Madrid in a spot of bother

Madrid: With one point from its opening two games, Real Madrid are facing another fight to preserve the proud record of qualifying for the knockout stage in all of their seasons in the Champions League.



It could have been a whole lot worse for the record 13-time European champions on Tuesday, though.



Heading into the 87th minute against Borussia Monchengladbach, Madrid were losing 2-0 and on course for four straight losses in the Champions League for the first time.



However, goals by Karim Benzema and then Casemiro in the third minute of stoppage time rescued a 2-2 draw for the Spanish champions, who opened with a 3-2 loss at home to Shakhtar Donetsk last week.



Next up for Madrid is a double-header against Inter Milan, the team which was supposed to be its toughest rival in Group B but which is also still without a win.



A 0-0 draw at Shakhtar, during which Inter hit the crossbar twice, came a week after a 2-2 draw with Monchengladbach.



Madrid are in bigger trouble, though, in their 25th campaign in the Champions League.



Last season, Zinedine Zidane's side started in almost identical fashion, losing its opener 3-0 to Paris Saint-Germain and then drawing 2-2 in its second match against Club Brugge. The overall standard of its group is tougher this time round.



"This is going to be a difficult year for everyone," Zidane said.

Bayern keep winning

Defending champions Bayern Munich are having no such trouble, with a 2-1 victory at Lokomotiv Moscow extending their winning run in the Champions League to 13 games.



Also on a maximum of six points are Manchester City after a 3-0 win at Marseille, as they continue their latest bid to become European champion for the first time.



Liverpool have won both of their games so far, with Diogo Jota scoring the club's 10,000th goal of its 128-year history to set up a 2-0 home win over FC Midtjylland.



Bayern went unpunished for a sloppy performance in Moscow as Joshua Kimmich prolonged the German team's winning streak in the competition with a brilliantly taken 79th-minute goal.



Leon Goretzka put Bayern ahead in the 13th, but the champions gave up plenty of chances before Anton Miranchuk finally took one in the 70th.



Bayern opened with a 4-0 win over Atletico Madrid, which got their Group A campaign back on track by rallying to beat Salzburg 3-2.



Joao Flix scored twice, including the winner in the 85th minute. Marcos Llorente opened the scoring for Atltico before Salzburg went ahead through goals by Dominik Szoboszlai and Mergim Berisha either side of half-time.



Playing without a striker didn't stop Man City racking up the goals against Marseille.



Sergio Aguero is back on the sidelines with a hamstring injury and with Gabriel Jesus also injured, City started at the Stade Velodrome with Ferran Torres then Raheem Sterling filling in as the makeshift center forward.



Both of them scored, either side of a goal by Ilkay Gundogan as City backed up their 3-1 win over Porto last week. Porto rebounded from that loss by beating Olympiakos 2-0 thanks to goals by Fbio Vieira and Srgio Oliveira. It was the 100th victory for Porto in the European Cup and Champions League.



Duvn Zapata scored twice in six minutes as Atalanta rallied for a point against Ajax, who went 2-0 ahead thanks to Duan Tadic's penalty and a scruffy goal from Lassina Traor. Atalanta are two points behind Liverpool in second place.